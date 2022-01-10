Great Falls man facing several charges

GREAT FALLS — Sabastian Nathanial Belcourt of Great Falls is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and struck a police officer.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on 11th Avenue South for a reported "physical disturbance" on Friday, January 7, 2022.

The victim had a two to three inch gash on her chin, her face was covered in bruises, scratches, and bruising, and there was redness on her neck. The woman had to be treated at a hospital and received stitches on her chin.

Court documents state that when officers tried to arrest Belcourt, he swung his arm and struck an officer in the face.

The court documents also state that Belcourt destroyed the victim's cell phone prior to officers arriving.

Several people who live in nearby apartment units confirmed that they heard "arguing and banging" coming from the apartment.

Belcourt, 26 years old, has been charged with strangulation, partner/family assault, assault on a peace officer, tampering with communication device, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful restraint.

