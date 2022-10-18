Great Falls woman charged with assaulting 2 people outside of a bar

GREAT FALLS — Tiffany Rose Redwood has been charged after she reportedly assaulted two people outside the Lido Bar in Great Falls.

Court documents state that officers responded to a reported disturbance at the bar on Monday night (October 17, 2022), where they saw two people on the ground engaged in a physical altercation.

One of the victims told police that as he got into his car to leave, he saw Redwood in the passenger seat of his vehicle and told her to get out. He reached across to open the passenger door and Redwood allegedly bit him three times. He got out of the vehicle and walked around to the passenger side, not knowing that Redwood had grabbed a knife from the man's pocket when he reached across the seat. As he tried to remove her from the vehicle, he was cut by the knife on his right hand and arm.

A second victim then tried remove Redwood from the vehicle, saw the knife, and tried to take it from Redwood. She then allegedly bit the second person.

The driver of the vehicle told police that he did not know Redwood and never gave her permission to enter his vehicle.

Redwood has been charged with felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor trespass to vehicles, and misdemeanor assault.

Court documents note that Redwood's criminal history includes felony assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and criminal trespass.



TRENDING ARTICLES

