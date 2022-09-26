Great Falls woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Mychala Deanna McCormick is facing several criminal charges after she allegedly assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, when a police officer saw two vehicles merging from Country Club Boulevard on to Sixth Street SW northbound.

McCormick was driving behind the first vehicle and, according to court documents, she "rapidly accelerated around the front vehicle, cutting it off as it attempted to merge" into the right land of Sixth Street SW. The other driver had to slow down to avoid hitting McCormick's vehicle.

McCormick then began to speed away at about 50 miles per hour in a 40-miles per hour zone. The police officer then initiated a traffic stop.

The officer approached McCormick, who told the officer that she was recording him because she did not trust Great Falls police officers. The officer noted that she seemed "confrontational."

Court documents state that when the officer explained why he pulled her over, she became argumentative, claiming she went around the other vehicle because it stopped.

The officer then asked her for her driver's license and proof of insurance, and she said she did not. When he asked her for her name, she refused. The officer explained that she was required to provide her name, and she again refused and tried to roll her car window up. The officer then opened the car door, and McCormick tried to pull it closed and reportedly began yelling insults. The officer told her she would be arrested if she failed to comply.

She then identified herself as Mychala McCormick. The officer asked her for her car keys, and she threw them at the officer, hitting him in the leg, according to court documents.

The officer then grabbed her ordered her to get out of the vehicle. She refused and tried to pull away, at which point the officer pulled her out. She reportedly began to "flail and kick," and kicked the officer at one point.

Another officer arrived and tried to get McCormick to stand up, but she refused and continued resisting, kicking the other officer in the leg.

Court documents note that McCormick has no felony criminal history, but has two misdemeanor convictions for assault in 2019 and 2021.

McCormick has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer and the following misdemeanors: obstructing a peace officer; failure to carry proof of insurance; resisting arrest; and violating "basic rule" of operating a motor vehicle.



