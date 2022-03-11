Great Falls woman charged with assaulting a Sheriff's deputy

GREAT FALLS — Lisa Lajune Cole has been charged in Great Falls after she allegedly assaulted a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy.

Court documents state that two deputies went to Cole's residence on Thursday, March 10, 2022, to serve a no-bond arrest warrant.

Cole reportedly became "agitated" and said she had made contact with law enforcement on Wednesday and had only one outstanding warrant for theft. A deputy explained that the new warrant had been issued on Thursday.

Cole then went into the kitchen to remove food from the oven; one deputy followed her, and the other began going outside to get better reception on his portable radio.

Cole then reportedly swung a wooden spoon at the deputy that followed her; the deputy ordered her to turn around and place her hands behind her back. The court documents say that Cole resisted by trying to turn around and push and hit the deputy.

The other deputy ran to the kitch to assist in restraining and arresting Cole. As they attempted to restrain her, Cole punched a deputy in the face.

She continued resisting, but eventually the deputies were able to handcuff her and take her to their patrol vehicle.

Once she was inside the vehicle, she said, "I have AIDS, too," and threatened to spit in a deputy's face.

Cole, 39 years old, has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of assault.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Cole has one felony conviction in Cascade County for obstructing justice.



