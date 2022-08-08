Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear

GREAT FALLS — Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.

Court documents state that officers responded to a convenience stores on 10th Avenue South on Sunday, August 7, 2022, where they found the alleged victim.

The woman said that she and Pepion had lived together for about a year prior to this incident.

Officers noted that the woman's shoulder and neck were with "saturated" with blood; a large piece of the woman's upper-right ear was found "detached from her head and resting between her seat and the center console" of the vehicle.

The woman told police that Pepion was "heavily intoxicated" and became angry at her for "no reason." The woman pulled the vehicle into the gas station parking lot, and told police that Pepion then began punching her in the head, and then bit off a large part of her ear.

Pepion was found a few blocks away and reportedly gave a false name to officers, and she appeared to be intoxicated, according to the charging documents.

Pepion, 25 years old, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor partner/family member assault.



