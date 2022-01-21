Watch
Great Falls woman charged with custodial interference and endangering welfare of two children

Elizabeth Elaine Heavygun has been charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:40:04-05

GREAT FALLS — Elizabeth Elaine Heavygun has been charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents say that police in Great Falls received a report from a woman who said that her two juvenile daughters had been reported as runaways on January 11.

When an officer was investigating the initial runaway report, he interviewed Heavygun, who said she did not know the two children were, and that she had not seen them in days. Heavygun was warned that she could face criminal charges if she was harboring the children.

The two children were later found in Browning. When they were returned home, the children said that their aunt - later identified as Heavygun - had allowed them to stay at her house for two nights, and then she put them on a bus to Browning with no adult supervision.

Heavygun has been charged with two felony counts of custodial interference and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

