Great Falls woman charged with lying about rape

GREAT FALLS — Lily Ann Bacon of Great Falls has been charged after she reportedly lied to law enforcement officers about being raped.

Court documents state that Bacon filed a report with the Great Falls Police Department claiming that she had been tied up with ropes and sexually assaulted by two people, and she had suffered "heavy vaginal bleeding."

She also claimed that a friend had been assaulted in a similar manner by the same two people.

A medical exam found no evidence to support her claims, such as vaginal bleeding or rope marks.

Police questioned the other supposed victim and the two people that Bacon implicated.

All were "adamant" that Bacon had given explicit verbal consent to engaging in sexual activities.

After being questioned by police, Bacon acknowledged that she had knowingly engaged in consensual sexual activities.

The court documents state:

Due to Lily making a police report alleging felony sexual intercourse without consent, which she knew did not happen, (the officer) arrested Lily on the above charge. After he arrested Lily, she said, "Is it too late to drop the charges?"

Bacon, 18 years old, is charged with one felony count of making a false report to law enforcement authorities.



