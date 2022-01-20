Great Falls woman charged with pointing a gun at a person

GREAT FALLS — Brittany Carolyn Adamson has been charged after she allegedly pointed a gun at a person in Great Falls.

Court documents state that at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, a person reported that Adamson had pointed a gun at her.

The person told police that she and Adamson had both been at a bar on 2nd Avenue North that night, and after she (the alleged victim) left and drove away, she noticed that a car was following her.

The car pulled up next to the victim's car, and Adamson then reportedly leaned out of the window, pointed a gun at the person, and yelled, "I'm going to f***ing kill you, b***h."

The car that Adamson was in then drove away.

Officers soon found the suspect vehicle and found a 9mm pistol in the center console area.

The driver of the vehicle told police that Adamson had told him to "catch up to the vehicle," and he did.

The driver said that Adamson rolled down the passenger-side window, leaned out, and yelled something at the victim in the other car.

The driver told police that Adamson then got back into the car and placed the 9mm handgun back into the center console.

The driver said he did not notice Adamson take the gun from the center console prior to seeing her return it to that location.

Adamson, 27 years old, has been charged with assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension).

