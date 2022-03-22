Great Falls woman charged with stealing and hiding a car

GREAT FALLS — Tassie Jane Horning has been charged after she allegedly stole a car in Great Falls.

Court documents state that a person reported his car had been stolen from the parking lot of the Columbus Center on 2nd Avenue North on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Police officers reviewed surveillance video and saw a woman enter the driver's side of the vehicle and drive away. The victim also noted that he had a small firearm in the glovebox.

A few hours later, police officers responded to Holiday Village Mall for a report of shoplifters. A woman was located and matched the description of the woman seen in the surveillance video.

Acccording to the charging documents, Horning admitted taking the car and agreed to show officers where the car was.

She directed officers to the 1900 block of 11th Alley South and told them the vehicle was in the garage, which was closed.

Officers contacted the homeowner, who said he had not allowed anyone in his garage and gave no one permission to park a vehicle in the garage.

The homeowner opened the garage, where officers found the stolen vehicle. He also told police that he did not know Horning.

At the time of her arrest, there were three outstanding warrants for Horning's arrest; court documents state that she has a "long history" of failing to appear for court dates.

Horning, 23 years old, has been charged with felony theft, felony burglary, felony tampering with/fabricating evidence, and misdemeanor driving without a valid driver's license.



TRENDING ARTICLES

