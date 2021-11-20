Helena crash victim identified; driver facing charges

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified 20-year old Bridget Kirby of Spokane, Washington, as the woman that died in a crash on I-15 in Helena on Friday.

Dutton said that Kirby's family has been notified, and added, "Our condolences go out to her family and Carroll College where she was a student."

The crash is still being investigated; we will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 2:01 pm) The Helena Police Department says that Hunter Nicely has been arrested following a deadly crash on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the I-15 and Cedar northbound off-ramp.

Nicely, 19 years old, was arrested on pending charges of felony vehicular homicide, negligent vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol, seatbelt violation, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the I-15 interchange at around 2 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash involving one vehicle with a passenger that had been ejected from the vehicle.

Hunter Nicely

Officers and paramedics tended to an unresponsive female; life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the 20-year-old woman died at the scene.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

Another female passenger was taken to a hospital via ambulance; her injuries are not believed to life-threatening.

Officers talked with Nicely, who had been driving the vehicle, and say they noticed impairment. He was then arrested and booked into the Lewis & Clark County Detention Center.

Nicely appeared in Lewis & Clark Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He was released on his own recognizance with the conditions of wearing a SCRAM bracelet for alcohol monitoring and must sign up with pre-trial services.

We will update you when we get more information.

