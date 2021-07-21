Helena man accused of raping a child

HELENA — Christopher Warren Deckelbaum of Helena faces six felony charges, including the alleged rape of a child.

Deckelbaum, 38 years old, made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark Justice Court on Tuesday. Bail was set at $40,000.

The County Attorney’s Office has filed two counts of sexual intercourse without consent involving a child under the age of 14, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of assault on a minor.

In cases of accused sexual assault and rape, MTN does not share certain details of the case that may reveal the identity of the victim.