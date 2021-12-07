Helena man accused of raping a child under the age of 14

HELENA — Daniel Martin Staley of Helena has charged with raping a child under the age of 14.

Staley, 37 years old, has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a minor child.

Child Protective Services contacted the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office about reports that Staley had sexually assaulted the child earlier this year.

Law enforcement claims that Staley admitted to touching the underage individual in sexual ways as well as performing sexual acts on the victim.

During the interview, Staley is also alleged to have said that he and the victim promised they would never tell anyone else about what happened, and admitted that he knew what he did was wrong because he was an adult and the victim was a child.

