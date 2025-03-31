Kaleb Elijah Fleck of Kalispell, who pleaded guilty for the death of a homeless man in June of 2023, was sentenced on Monday, March 31, 2025.

WATCH:

Kalispell man sentenced for killing a homeless person

Last month, Fleck changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on one charge of deliberate homicide after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Fleck, who was 20 at the time of the assault, was sentenced Monday morning to 50 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended. He also must pay restitution and register as a violent offender.

Fleck was taken into custody for the assault and murder of 60-year-old Scott Bryan on June 25, 2023.

Court documents stated that Police arrived at the scene in the Meridian Road area and found Bryan lying face down on the ground bleeding profusely behind a gas station.

Bryan was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he was died about a half-hour after the 2:30 a.m. attack.

Bryan was a Native American man from Eureka with epilepsy and cancer prior to his death.

He worked as a night stocker at Smith’s grocery store and lived at the former Vacationer Motel in Kalispell until his health issues made it impossible to work.

A witness at the scene showed law enforcement officers a short video and officers identified the two suspects as Fleck and 18-year-old Wiley Meeker of Somers.

Flathead County Detention Center

Fleck and Meeker later admitted to police in separate interviews that they were inside a truck at the gas station when a man - later identified as Bryan - approached the vehicle.

Court documents state Fleck admitted to getting out of the truck and assaulting Bryan.

Meeker told police he pulled Fleck away from Bryan and then left the scene.

A search of a home where Fleck was found turned up a pair of boots with suspected blood stains in the garage.

