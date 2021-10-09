Killswoodwoman reported as escapee/walkaway from Great Falls Pre-Release Center

GREAT FALLS — Mandi Verde Dust Killswoodwoman has been reported as as an escapee/walkaway from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center.

Killswoodwoman was granted a travel permit on Friday, October 8, 2021, to travel from the GFPRC to Billings to visit an ailing relative. She was to be back at the GFPRC at 10 p.m. but has not returned.

She told the GFPRC that she was stranded in Billings and could not get a ride back. She agreed to remain in contact with the GFPRC on-call case manager but failed to do so.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, and was carrying a brown and tan purse.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, she has felony convictions in Rosebud County and Park County for criminal mischief, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with witnesses/informants, and bail jumping.

If you see Killswoodwoman or have information about her location, you’re asked to call the GFPRC at 406-727-0944 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.



The GFPRC is located at 1019 15th Street North. The facility is a operated by a private non-profit group contracted by the Montana Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.

They typically house about 200 men and women at a time and all of those residents are required to hold full-time jobs in the community. Along with work, residents must fulfill any legal obligations such as fines or substance abuse treatment. Most only stay at the center for about six months before they are allowed to return to life in the community.

The center offers a six-month program that helps criminal offenders transition back into the community; residents are within 24 months of parole or one year of their discharge date.