Man accused of killing 2 men in Three Forks pleads enters plea

Zachary Eugene Norman of Three Forks, accused of shooting and killing two men on January 15, 2022, in Three Forks, appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Wednesday.

Norman, 24 years old, was arrested on two counts of felony deliberate homicide in connection with an investigation stemming from the shootings.

In court, Norman entered pleas of not guilty to two charges of deliberate homicide, and not guilty to two charges of tampering with evidence.

Bond for Norman was continued at $1 million dollars.

On January 16, 2022, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook of Three Forks, 32 years old; and Chase Estabrook of Butte, 31.

According to court documents, at about 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, Gallatin County Dispatch received reports of a shooting in Three Forks near 6th Avenue and Ash Street. Click here for details .

Norman’s omnibus hearing is set for March 18, 2022.



