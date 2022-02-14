Man charged in Great Falls with DUI and endangering minors

GREAT FALLS — Shane David McPartlin has been charged in Great Falls after he allegedly was driving under the influence with several children in his vehicle.

A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy pulled McPartlin over at about 11:35 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, near mile marker 85 of US Highway 89 for speeding.

The deputy saw several children and two dogs in the rear passenger seats. Neither the driver - later identified as McPartlin - nor the front passenger noticed the deputy as he shone a flashlight into the vehicle. After about 20 seconds, the deputy knocked on the window and they finally became aware of his presence.

Court documents state that McPartlin smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was slurred, and he was "generally uncoordinated." The passenger was "obviously intoxicated."

There were five minors and two dogs in the rear of the vehicle; two of the minors were under the age of six, and there were no car seats or child restraints in the vehicle.

McPartlin, 38 years old, has been charged with four felony counts of criminal child endangerment, and the following misdemeanors: driving under the influence; two counts of failure to have a child under 6 years old propertly restrained; unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway; failure to carry proof of liability insurance; improper registration; speeding.



