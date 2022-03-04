Man charged in Great Falls with trying to sexually assault a woman and assaulting a child

GREAT FALLS — Arlis Teed Hanson has been charged in Great Falls after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman, and assaulted a child.

Court documents state that Hanson, who had been living with the alleged victim but was not in a romantic relationship with her, had become more "aggressive and started making untoward sexual advances toward her."

On March 1st, Hanson reportedly entered the woman's room, pushed her on to the bed, sat on top of her, held her hands down, and asking her to engage in sexual intercourse. The woman told him no numerous times, and was loud enough that a 10-year old child in another room heard it.

The child went into the bedroom and grabbed Hanson, trying to pull him off of the woman. Hanson then "began fighting" with the child, choking him until the child cried.

The woman and the child managed to get out of the house and contact police.

Hanson, 38 years old, has been charged with assault on a minor (felony), sexual assault (misdemeanor), and unlawful restraint (misdemeanor).



