Man charged with assaulting three people in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — David Eugene Miller has been charged after he reportedly assaulted two officers in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Great Falls Rescue Mission at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Miller initially told police he was suffering a medical emergency, but then admitted lying about that after medical personnel arrived.

Miller then became upset and began banging on a window of the building; an employee came outside to see if he could assist in any way, and Miller "became enraged" and punched the man in the face.

Officers then tried to take Miller into custody; he resisted their efforts and caused an injury to an officer's knee.

Officers were able to arrest him and took him to the Cascade County Detention Center.

Court documents state that Miller then threatened to harm a detention officer and yelled that he wanted to be Tased.

Miller then kicked the officer in the knee.

The court documents note that Miller had been released from the State Hospital just days ago, and released from the Cascade County jail just hours before the incident at the Rescue Mission.

Miller, 23 years old, has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer and three misdemeanors: resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault.



