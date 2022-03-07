Man charged with raping Frenchtown girl pleads not guilty

MISSOULA — Nyibe Jordan Nguyen has pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping a 14-year-old Frenchtown girl.

Nguyen, 23 years old, is charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

The teen ("Jane Doe" in court documents) told authorities she was staying with a relative in Frenchtown when Nguyen sexually assaulted her last month. She told authorities Nguyen was staying with her uncle at the time of the alleged assault.

Doe said on the night of February 19 they were all drinking, and she told deputies Nguyen grabbed her breasts and crotch. She said they continued to drink to the early hours of February 20, when Doe said she went to her room to sleep. She told deputies Nguyen grabbed her neck and called her a "tease".

She said Nguyen tried to remove her pants, but she was able to get away and go back to the living room. Doe then told deputies that sometime later she went back to her bedroom thinking the defendant left, but he was still in her bedroom.

At that time, Doe said Nguyen raped her. Doe told deputies during the day of February 20 she felt sick about the defendant's assault. She eventually called a family member, reported what Nguyen had done. The family member and Doe then called law enforcement.

Doe told authorities she communicated with Nguyen on Facebook Messenger about the alleged sexual assault. Deputies reviewed the messages, in which Doe told Nguyen he had raped her, after which he apologized for doing so.

MTN Nyibe Jordan Nguyen of Frenchtown

Nguyen told Doe she should simply "block" him so that she did not have to have further contact with him, and also told Doe to "delete the convos" they had been having.

When deputies interviewed Nguyen, he denied that he had any sexual contact with Doe.

During Monday's arraignment before Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks, the defense requested a bail reduction due to Nguyen's pregnant girlfriend who lives in Lake County.

Judge Marks denied the bail reduction citing the lack of community ties; Nguyen recently moved from Seattle to Montana.

Nguyen's bail remains at $100,000.



