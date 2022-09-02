Police searching for stabbing suspect in Great Falls

Police are looking for a teen in the area of Chowen Springs Park in Great Falls after a stabbing occurred in the park on Friday afternoon (September 2, 2022).

Police say there was a fight involving two juveniles.

The condition of the victim is still being assessed.

The suspect is a 15-year male and is wearing black shorts.

The GFPD asks that people stay out of the way of emergency responders, but if you see a suspicious teen matching the description, notify police immediately by calling 911.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



