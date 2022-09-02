Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police searching for stabbing suspect in Great Falls

Police searching for stabbing suspect in Great Falls
MTN News
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Great Falls (September 2, 2022)
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Great Falls
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 16:46:32-04

Police are looking for a teen in the area of Chowen Springs Park in Great Falls after a stabbing occurred in the park on Friday afternoon (September 2, 2022).

Police say there was a fight involving two juveniles.

The condition of the victim is still being assessed.

The suspect is a 15-year male and is wearing black shorts.

The GFPD asks that people stay out of the way of emergency responders, but if you see a suspicious teen matching the description, notify police immediately by calling 911.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Chowen Springs Park
Chowen Springs Park

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App