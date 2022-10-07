Watch Now
Polson man arrested for attempted sexual abuse of children

Posted at 8:32 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 10:32:28-04

A Polson man who is accused of trying to lure a girl into his home was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Lake County 911 dispatchers received a report about a suspicious man in a work truck who was attempting to lure a girl under the age of 16 years old to his home at about 5:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area and determined the girl was walking home when she was approached by the man who offered her money to come to his home, a news release states.

An investigation determined that the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as 59-year-old Scott Johnson of Polson who was arrested at his home a short time later.

Johnson is currently being held in the Lake County jail.

