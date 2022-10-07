Polson man arrested for attempted sexual abuse of children

A Polson man who is accused of trying to lure a girl into his home was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Lake County 911 dispatchers received a report about a suspicious man in a work truck who was attempting to lure a girl under the age of 16 years old to his home at about 5:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to the area and determined the girl was walking home when she was approached by the man who offered her money to come to his home, a news release states.
An investigation determined that the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies identified the suspect as 59-year-old Scott Johnson of Polson who was arrested at his home a short time later.
Johnson is currently being held in the Lake County jail.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- 2 charged for Blaine County vandalism
- Gunshot vandalism in NW Great Falls
- Turkeys roam Great Falls neighborhood
- Fuel Fitness owner responds to closures
- Dad charged with parental interference
- Identified: fugitive shot in Great Falls
- WATCH:Buchanan-Ronning-Rosendale