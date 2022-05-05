Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect at large after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lake County

Authorities in Lake County are searching for Curtis Buck, who allegedly assaulted a police officer near Ronan
MTN
Authorities in Lake County are searching for Curtis Buck, who allegedly assaulted a police officer near Ronan
Authorities in Lake County are searching for Curtis Buck, who allegedly assaulted a police officer near Ronan
Posted at 12:27 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:30:27-04

MISSOULA — Authorities in Lake County are searching for Curtis Buck, who allegedly assaulted a police officer near Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a Flathead Tribal Police Officer was assaulted by 27-year-old Buck at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The officer was hospitalized because of the assault, but has since been released.

Anyone with knowledge of Buck’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

polson ronan st ignatius

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119