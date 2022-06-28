Suspect charged after alleged shooting and chase in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Tyson Allen Whiteplume has been charged with several crimes after last week's alleged shooting and subsequent chase in Great Falls.

Court documents state that Whiteplume, 38 years old, has been charged with the following felonies: aggravated kidnapping; assault with a weapon (bodily injury); criminal endangerment; negligent vehicular assault.

He has also been charged with two misdemeanors: fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer.



(JUNE 24, 2022) The Great Falls Police Department says that at about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, officers responded to a domestic violence situation and learned that a woman had been shot in the leg.

Shooting in Great Falls led to chase and crash

Officers quickly located the suspect who drove away. Police chased after the suspect until his vehicle crashed on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to an innocent party.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the suspect’s gun was located at the scene of the crash.

The woman who was shot in the leg was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, nor have any other details at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

