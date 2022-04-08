Suspect charged after fentanyl and meth allegedly found in his vehicle

GREAT FALLS — Jozeph Victor Pierre Drummen is facing several felonies after he allegedly was found in possession of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs.

Court documents state that numerous tips regarding Drummen have been "flooding" into the office of the Russell Country Drug Task Force.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, officers conducted a search of Drummen's vehicle and found the following:



156 fentanyl pills

0.2 grams of meth

2.2 grams of pure fentanyl powder

Drummen was arrested and has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

Drummen court document

At the time of his arrest, Drummen was on probation. According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Drummen has felony convictions for burglary in Jefferson County and Lewis & Clark County.



TRENDING ARTICLES

