Suspect charged with using a knife to threaten a woman

GREAT FALLS — Anna Marie Chiefgoesout has been charged in Great Falls after she allegedly threatened a woman while holding a knife.

Court documents state that police officers responded to a location on the 600 block of 3rd Avenue North on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at about 8:47 p.m.

The victim told officers that she had been in the parking lot nearby and Chiefgoesout approached her with a fixed-blade hunting knife and yelled, "I'm gonna kill you." The victim then locked herself in her vehicle and called police.

Chiefgoesout reportedly admitted to an officer that she had threatened the woman with a knife.

Police recovered the knife on Chiefgoesout's property.

Chiefgoesout, 53 years old, was arrested on two outstanding City warrants, and has now been charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapons (reasonable apprehension).

Court documents state that Chiefgoesout has 10 felony offenses with zero convictions, and 36 misdemeanors resulting in 13 convictions.



