Suspect in Great Falls stand-off identified

GREAT FALLS — The man who triggered an hours-long stand-off with police in Great Falls has been identified as Joseph Morin.

It happened at the Cloud 9 Apartment building in Great Falls.

Police officers responded to a call of an alleged assault at the building at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday; the high-risk unit of the GFPD also responded.

The Great Falls Police Department said just after 6 a.m. that officers were "working a high risk situation in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South."

Fred Ihle, the manager of the apartment building, told MTN that Morin had barricaded himself in his apartment and was "causing severe problems."

Tear gas was eventually used, and at about 6:50 a.m., officers took Morin into custody and cleared the scene.

Morin was taken to the Cascade County Detention Center and is being held on pending charges of aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon.