Woman in Ravalli County is facing her 8th DUI charge

Sandra Kay Brown is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence in Ravalli County.

Court documents state that Brown has seven DUI convictions dating back to 1986:

"Defendant has prior convictions for DUI in the State of Montana on March 24, 1986; March 9, 1990; September 29, 1999; December 19, 2013; and April 19, 2000; the state of Alaska on July 29, 1993, and the state of Indiana on May 8, 2008." - charging document



Prosecutors say that a caller reported on Tuesday afternoon that Brown was drunk and had just left a Hamilton residence in a vehicle.

A Ravalli County Sheriff’s deputy later found Brown leaving a parked car on Main Street.

Prosecutors say the deputy saw Brown “stumble” away from the vehicle.

Brown was unable to perform sobriety tests for the deputy due to her level of intoxication, with court documents stating she “stumbled on the sidewalk”.

Brown was taken to the Ravalli County jail where a breathalyzer test showed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .174, which more than twice the legal limit of .08 for driving in Montana.

