Young man arrested after disturbance in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A young man was arrested in Great Falls on Monday, November 29, 2021, after he allegedly threatened to harm himself and possibly others.

The Great Falls Police Department confirmed to KRTV that 18-year old name Keanan Englehardt was arrested and charges are pending.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 2:59 p.m.) We have received reports of a large police presence at/near 55th Street and 7th Avenue South, and also at/near 8th Avenue South and 56th Street.

One person said that officers had weapons drawn, and that a nearby school briefly implemented shelter-in-place procedures.

A short time after that, we received word that a person had been taken into custody.

We will update you if we get more information.