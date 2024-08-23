Evacuations ordered due to fire near Helmville

The Powell County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders due to a fire near the McEwain Creek Fire north of Highway 271 in the Helmville area.

The fire is burning west of Helmville and was last reported at around 40 acres.

The Sheriff's Office warns this is fast-moving and those in the path should be ready to evacuate.



The fire was reported at about 12:40 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024.

We will update you if we get more information.