At least five homes lost to Elmo Fire

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that eight structures - including five homes - have been lost to the fire Elmo Fire that is burning just west of Flathead Lake.

Sheriff Bell says three main homes and two guest homes were destroyed by the Fire.

Lisa and Steve Holett lost their dream home in Dayton when it was destroyed by the fire, just weeks before they were ready to move in. They had been building the home for the last 18 months, and felt helpless as they watched it go up in flames.

“We don’t know where to go…that was our life savings...we have no idea, it’s less than 24 hours so we’re trying to figure it out, we have two dogs in the car, and these are the only shoes I have so we just have to start over," said Lisa.

A total of 150 residences remain evacuated in the Lake Mary Ronan area and road closures are remaining in place.

Additionally, 100 residences remain under pre-evacuation orders in the Dayton area.

Sheriff Bell told MTN News one challenge fire crews are dealing with in fighting the fire is the erratic nature of the winds in the area.

The Montana Red Cross has established evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Call 1-800-272-6888 for additional information.

The fire has grown to more than 18,000 acres and was 16% contained as of Wednesday morning (August 3). The fire sparked on Friday, July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo. The fire started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A public meeting to discuss the efforts in battling the Elmo Fire will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds in Elmo.