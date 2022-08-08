Elmo Fire is now 30% contained

The Elmo Fire, which has forced evacuations, closed roads, and destroyed several homes, has grown to 21,327 acres as of Sunday, August 7, 2022. It is about 30% contained.

Five homes and three other structures have been lost to the fire. There are more than 600 personnel assigned to the fire.

Lisa and Steve Holett lost their dream home in Dayton when it was destroyed by the fire, just weeks before they were ready to move in. They had been building the home for the last 18 months, and felt helpless as they watched it go up in flames.

“We don’t know where to go…that was our life savings...we have no idea, it’s less than 24 hours so we’re trying to figure it out, we have two dogs in the car, and these are the only shoes I have so we just have to start over," said Lisa.

According to Inciweb , updates from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on evacuations and closures in effect at 12:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.

Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

The American Red Cross is operating evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Additional information can be found by calling 1-800-272-6668.

There haven not been any injuries reported in connection with the fire.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo. The fire started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.