Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest is hiring for wildland firefighter positions

GREAT FALLS — From March 4 through March 15, 2024, the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest will be accepting applications for 12 entry-level permanent wildland firefighter and dispatcher positions.



These positions allow for paid training and travel, overtime, hazard pay, and federal employee benefits, such as medical and retirement. Additionally, these positions enable employees to gain experience and knowledge to be promoted within a fire management career path.

Location of in-person hiring events

Rocky Mountain Ranger District

March 7 and 8, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

405 Manix Street

Augusta, MT 59410

Judith Musselshell Ranger District

March 7, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

109 Central Ave.

Stanford, MT 59479

Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs

March 7 and 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

204 W. Folsom

White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645

Townsend Ranger District

March 7 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

March 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

415 S. Front

Townsend, MT 59644

Lincoln Ranger District

March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

1569 Highway 200

Lincoln, MT 59639

Great Falls Office

March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.- 4p.m.

1220 38th Street North

Great Falls, MT 59405

Helena Ranger District

March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2880 Skyway Drive

Helena, MT 59602

All positions will be listed on the USA Jobs website, and the Forest will host a two-day in-person hiring event on March 7 and 8 to allow interested applicants to meet with recruitment officers and experienced wildland firefighters and learn about working on a fire crew. During that time, we will also cover how to apply to these positions and answer any other questions prospective applicants may have.

The agency noted that while it is not necessary to attend an in-person event to apply, it is highly encouraged so that applicants can have questions answered in real-time. For those who may not be able to make it to one of our ranger districts but would like assistance or have questions about the process, please contact Tamra Pontow at tamra.pontow@usda.gov.

