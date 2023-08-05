Niarada Fire: evacuations ordered for some residents

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation notice for some residents in the area of the Niarada Fire burning west of Elmo.
The decision to ask residents to evacuate was made in consultation with the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3.
The Niarada Fire - about 12 miles west of Elmo - had grown to 14,816 acres as of Friday, August 4, 2023.
The residences covered by the notice are south of Highway 93 between Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.
This includes the following roads:
- Alexander Lane
- Early Dawn Road
- Spring Lane Road
- Walking Horse Lane
- Windward Heights Road
- Wildhorse View
- Buffalo Bridge Road
- Saddle Drive
- Island Butte Lane
- Bridle Path
- Ten Deuce Way
- Cliffview Drive
- Ricketts Road
The fire was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, as part of a lightning storm that went through the area.