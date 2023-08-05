Niarada Fire: evacuations ordered for some residents

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation notice for some residents in the area of the Niarada Fire burning west of Elmo.

The decision to ask residents to evacuate was made in consultation with the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3.

The Niarada Fire - about 12 miles west of Elmo - had grown to 14,816 acres as of Friday, August 4, 2023.

MTN News

The residences covered by the notice are south of Highway 93 between Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.

This includes the following roads:



Alexander Lane

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, as part of a lightning storm that went through the area.