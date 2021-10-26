Goodwin reported as escapee/walkaway from Great Falls Pre-Release Center

GREAT FALLS — Julie Ann Goodwin has been reported as as an escapee/walkaway from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center.

Goodwin signed out of the GFPRC for work at 12:44 p.m. on Monday, October 25. She left her workplace at 3:15 p.m. and did not return to the GFPRC.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with "champion" in white lettering, and black shoes. Goodwin is about 5'3" and 150 pounds.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Goodwin has convictions in Missoula County for theft and assault on a peace officer, and in Sanders County for theft.

If you see Goodwin or have information about her location, you’re asked to call the GFPRC at 406-727-0944 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.

The GFPRC is located at 1019 15th Street North. The facility is a operated by a private non-profit group contracted by the Montana Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.

They typically house about 200 men and women at a time and all of those residents are required to hold full-time jobs in the community.

Along with work, residents must fulfill any legal obligations such as fines or substance abuse treatment. Most only stay at the center for about six months before they are allowed to return to life in the community.

The center offers a six-month program that helps criminal offenders transition back into the community; residents are within 24 months of parole or one year of their discharge date.