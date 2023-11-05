Great Falls YWCA hosts 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls YWCA hosted its Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday at the University of Providence.

The annual event raises money to fund the YWCA Mercy Home, an emergency shelter for women and children who are fleeing domestic abuse.

The organization's website states:

While at the shelter, the client has access to free counseling, support groups, case management, and continued support through the legal process.

Case management can assist the client with housing and employment if needed.

Assistance with an order of protection is also available, including accompanying the client to court dates.

If emergency shelter is not needed, the client has access to all of the programs the YWCA offers for free.

The Mercy Home also offers a 24-hour crisis line for those seeking assistance and support around issues of intimate partner violence.

Mercy Home crisis line: 1-800-352-7449 or 406-453-1018

Victoria Doe of the YWCA explained, "In fiscal year 2023, we served 129 women and 65 children who came to the Mercy Home seeking shelter, and these were all women who are fleeing domestic or sexual violence and human trafficking. We provided over 5,000 meals, over 5,000 nights of emergency shelter and almost 16,000 meals at the Mercy Home."

