Jewish community in Great Falls celebrates Hanukkah
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 16:40:15-05
GREAT FALLS — Each night during the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, the Congregation Aitz Chaim lights a candle on the menorah outside the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls. In the video above, reporter McKenna Holman talks with Rabbi Mendel Spiro of Touro University, and Aaron Weissman of the Great Falls Hebrew Assocation.
