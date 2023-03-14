Nurse offering in-home vitamin infusion therapy

Occasionally when a patient is sick and goes to get checked out, they can be prescribed vitamins. Now, some patients are being referred to long-time nurse Tiffany Devereaux, who's driving to people's houses to give them a different type of treatment. It's been around but is new to Great Falls; vitamin infusion therapy.

Devereaux has more than a decade's worth of experience in the healthcare industry. She's now using that experience and her graduate degree to offer in-home vitamin infusion therapy with her new business Treasure State Hydrate. She got the idea to start a business with it after getting an infusion herself.

"It kind of came to my head one day after I woke up not feeling the greatest. As I was laying there, getting my infusion, I was like, you know, this would be a cool business."

She'll spend about an hour at a patient's home delivering vitamins through an IV, something Devereaux feels passionate about and has enjoyed doing this since she started back in January.

MTN News Tiffany Devereaux

"It's still very brand new, and I'm still trying to educate people on vitamin infusions and the benefits of it," Deveraux said. There's most definitely a knowledge gap. I think it's going to be very beneficial. It's just about trying to get people educated on infusions."

Working with coworkers at the Great Falls Clinic, patients can be referred to her if they're in need of vitamins. You might be wondering why not take a vitamin gummy?

One of Tiffany's coworkers, Amanda Murray, who specializes in wound care, says your body won't absorb as much as opposed to using an I.V.

"It's something called bioavailability," Murray explained. "One of my patients, if I treated them with an oral antibiotic, they would absorb maybe 70% of that antibiotic and they get 100% bioavailability through an I.V., so it works faster and stronger."

Although the business is new for Devereaux, her goal is still the same - to help her patients as best as possible.

"Education in regards to nutrition is of vital importance when it comes to wound healing," Murray added. "I just think it's a really good benefit for the Great Falls Clinic to have this resource and maybe a lot of different specialties, like I mentioned. She treats patients with migraines, so even neurology would be interested maybe in referring some of their patients to her. It's a lot of preventative stuff as well. Im excited for her."

Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Asher .



TRENDING

