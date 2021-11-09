The Newberry opens in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Newberry in downtown Great Falls is officially open, with country music artist Sawyer Brown headlining on Monday, November 8.

Indie rock band Blue October will play on November 14th. In January, comedian Steve-O will perform the venue’s first comedy show.

Sebastian Bach will perform on November 30th. Bach fronted the band Skid Row from 1987 to 1996, and has since gone on to perform on Broadway and appeared in film and television in shows such as "Trailer Park Boys" and "Gilmore Girls."

The Newberry also announced that Cherry Poppin' Daddies will perform on December 31st. The swing/ska band is best known for its 90s hit "Zoot Suit Riot."

Other upcoming concerts include Plain White T's and Diamond Rio.

The venue is also open to book large gatherings such as weddings and celebrations.

As for the name? The building was once home to a "five and dime" store called Newberrys.