University of Providence partners with Touro medical college

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence in Great Falls on Friday announced a partnership with Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Construction continues on the Touro campus - Montana's first medical school . It is being built near the corner of 26th Street South and 18th Avenue, close to Benefis Health System and Great Falls Central Catholic High School. The college aims to open its doors to students in July 2023. A 216-unit apartment complex is also being built nearby to help with student housing.

“We at the university are tremendously excited about our growing partnership with Touro. Even before Touro opens its doors, UP has built a solid partnership with Touro,” said Matt Redinger, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, in a news release.

The partnership will allow UP to offer students a Biology degree with a Health Professions concentration. Students enrolled in the program will be guaranteed an admissions interview (if GPA requirements are met) for placement into the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Once they are fully staffed and operational, they have expressed great interest in mentoring our students as they prepare for application to Touro. I believe that from this strong foundation, the University of Providence and Touro University Montana, along with other partners like the McLaughlin Research Institute, Benefis Health System, and Great Falls Clinic, will be poised to build great things. Together, we will position Great Falls as a hub of health and medical science for the next generation,” said Redinger.

"We are excited about the opportunities we are able offer to the University of Providence and look forward to a long-lasting partnership,” said Dr. Elizabeth Palmarozzi, founding campus Dean of Touro University Montana and the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Students interested in this opportunity should contact the UP Office of Admissions at 406-791-5202 or email admissions@uprovidence.edu.



