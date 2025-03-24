GREAT FALLS — The town of Wolf Point hosted a rally on Saturday, March 22, 2025, to continue raising awareness of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP).

Wolf Point hosts MMIP rally

The Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force (link) reports Indigenous people make up 6% to 6.5% of Montana's population, yet account for 30.6% of missing persons cases.

According to Montana's MMIP reporting portal, Native Americans are four times more likely to go missing in Montana, and nearly 85 percent of Indigenous women have experienced physical violence.

Debbie McShane, one of the event organizers, shared photos with MTN News and wrote:

Lance FourStar lead some young activists here to step up to help with security in Wolf Point. Frances Weeks talked to them about her background as law enforcement for years and then how she lost her son to violence.

Lance Four Star…… Opening remarks

Violence on the reservation update since last death-Gifford Standing

Reviewing options: Community Patrols – Good Will Ambassadors

Assessment and Analyzing Community Tension breeding factors

Next Steps: Convening meeting with Wolf Point Police Chief & Scheduling of Community and Police “If You See Something, Report It.”

Next Steps: Wolf Point has had overwhelming violence that needs to be addressed.