Montana Ag Network: rancher finds workforce solution with international program

TOOLE COUNTY — Ranching has been a way of life in Montana since the mid-1800s, when settlers brought the first cattle to the state. While much has changed over the years, one challenge remains constant: the need for reliable, skilled workers.

For rancher Darold Tomsheck, who runs an expansive operation in Toole County, finding help hasn’t been easy.

“In the beginning, we just had bulls that bred our cows, and we sold our calves—that’s kind of what ranching was,” Darold explained.

MTN News Darold Tomsheck

With more cattle than people in Toole County, Darold’s days are long and physically demanding.

“Sometimes you lay awake at night when you’re needing sleep,” he said. “But it’s rewarding most times. You just keep going.”

When local workers proved hard to find, Darold turned to an unexpected solution: the federal H-2A program, which allows agricultural employers to hire foreign workers for positions when qualified U.S. workers aren’t available.

An International Twist on Montana Ranching

Rick Vandermerwe is a skilled worker from South Africa who joined Darold’s team through the H-2A program.

“I love this, to be honest. I really do,” Rick said with a smile.

MTN News Rick Vandermerwe

Rick learned about the program through a contact in his home country. For him, it was a chance to find meaningful work after struggling to secure decent employment back home.

“Coming into this was all new. I learned quite a bit,” Rick said.

A Partnership Built on Hard Work

Since joining Darold’s ranch and family, Rick has become indispensable. From calving to haying, his dedication and loyalty is apparent.

“Rick is like having two guys around here,” Darold said. “He’s kind of like a son even. He appreciates the job, and I appreciate him.”

MTN News

Rick feels the same way about his experience.

“It took some learning to get stuff done correctly, but I’ve managed,” he said. “Calving and haying are my favorite parts of the job.”

A Program That Makes a Difference

The H-2A program has been a game-changer for Darold’s ranch, providing a reliable workforce while giving individuals like Rick life-changing opportunities.

“It’s been a real blessing for me,” Darold shared. “I can get old gracefully!”

Although both Darold and Rick acknowledge that the paperwork can be burdensome, recent government efforts aim to streamline the application process, making it easier for ranchers to access this vital resource.

Click here to learn more about the H-2A program.