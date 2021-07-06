Watch
Bicyclist killed by grizzly bear in Ovando

Ovando Fatal Grizzly Bear Attack Map
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 11:53:09-04

OVANDO — State wildlife officials have confirmed that a bicyclist was killed by a grizzly bear on Tuesday in Ovando.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon told MTN News the incident happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Ovando area.

An FWP response team, including wildlife biologists and law enforcement, has been dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Details about the victim and the exact location of the attack are not available at this time.

Lemon says a camera on a business captured an image of a grizzly bear in town on Monday night and there is a report of a chicken coop that was broken into.

Ovando Fatal Grizzly Bear Attack Map

It’s not clear yet if the incidents are connected, according to Lemon.

We will update you as we get more information.

