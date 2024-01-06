Boyfriend of woman killed by wrong-way driver mourns on their daughter's 1st birthday

BELGRADE — It was just a regular night for 22-year-old Laysa Grewell as she drove home from work. That was until a wrong-way driver hit her head-on, tragically killing her.

Kody Pullen, Laysa Grewell’s boyfriend of several years, waited patiently the night of January 3 for his girlfriend to make it home safely from work.

“When Laysa worked late nights, I was always talking to her,” said Kody. “We would always text.”

At around midnight, Kody and Laysa sent what would be their very last text to each other.

“I told her I loved her and to drive home safe,” said Kody.

At around 1 a.m. on January4, as Laysa traveled down I-90, she was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver and died.

“I was just devastated; it doesn’t feel real,” said Kody. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do without her.”

Kody describes Laysa as a ball of fire, independent, and ambitious.

“She was my light, everyone’s light,” said Kody. “She spoke her mind, she was blunt, but she saw everything for what it was and told people the truth. Everyone loved her.”

Including their daughter Everest, who turned 1 on Friday—just one day after her mother was killed.

GoFundMe Laysa Grewell and her daughter

“She loved her daughter very much,” said Kody. “She passed right before our daughter's birthday and I’m going to remember that every day—she was my rock.”

But even though Laysa was a solid rock for Kody, he says they both found a lot of peace in each other.

“Laysa had a very hard upbringing,” said Kody. “She always told me I taught her how to love, that I taught her compassion, and how to cry. I’ll think about that every day and I’m grateful for our time together.”

And as Kody looks toward the future, he hopes for change.

“If this has happened three times in the last six weeks, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” said Kody. “That’s my hope—I don’t want anyone to go through what I’m going to go through for the rest of my life.”

“I just can’t imagine my life without her,” said Pullen. “She was my everything.”

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account.