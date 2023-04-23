Dave's Sushi responds to closure by health department

Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman is closed until further notice due to possible foodborne illness, by order of the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

The health department was notified of possible foodborne illness linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on April 17.

At this time, it is unclear what pathogen caused the illness.

The health department says this is an isolated incident and the owners and staff have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

On April 18, the health department performed an inspection and reportedly found Dave’s Sushi with four violations.

Dave's Sushi released the following statement:

We understand that several of our customers who dined with us on Monday, April 17, 2023 became ill. We believe that the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved, cultured, morel mushrooms used in Monday’s special roll. We promptly contacted the Gallatin County Health Department and have voluntarily closed while the health department conducts their investigation. We will remain temporarily closed until we get more information. We continue to care very much about our guests, staff, and the community, and our thoughts are with those who were reported ill. We encourage anyone with questions or concerns to contact us at questions@daves-sushi.com. Thank you, Dave’s Sushi.

Dave’s Sushi will remain closed until further notice, pending a full investigation.

