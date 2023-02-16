Enrollment is up at University of Montana

MISSOULA - The University of Montana is reporting that enrollment for the spring semester has once again risen.

UM reports 10,109 students in its official census count for the 2023 spring semester, a 3.1% student enrollment increase from spring 2022.

“Student enrollment at the University of Montana continues to rise,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “Across the board, we have more students on campus today than last spring. This sustained enrollment growth proves that our efforts to recruit more students and keep them on the path to graduation is yielding progress.”

The 2023 spring semester marks the fourth consecutive semester of growth at UM, according to a news release.

MTN News

UM reports a 2.2% increase in the number of undergraduate students who chose to return to campus for the spring semester after being enrolled in the fall.

That marks the largest percentage increase since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UM’s largest year-over-year growth was seen at Missoula College, where 280 additional early admit and dual enrollment students helped increase the overall growth at the two-year college by 19%.

The number of full-time equivalent students — those taking a full course load at UM — also grew by 2.3%.

MTN News

UM’s Physical Therapy partnership program with Rehab Essentials saw a decrease in students for the second year in a row.

UM officials say the program is expected to see a continued decrease as the number of physical therapists who need a “bridge” to a doctoral degree naturally declines.

In December, UM graduated 1,190 students at the conclusion of the fall semester.

The full spring 2023 UM census report is available online at https://bit.ly/UMspring23census.

