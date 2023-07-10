Family claims elderly father was hospitalized due to a fentanyl overdose

One woman is claiming that her 79-year-old father was sent to St. Vincent's Hospital over the weekend due to a fentanyl overdose he received while staying at the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown.

James Gordon Smith had been living at the facility since 2017, according to his daughter Stephanie Smith.

Smith said she heard the news about her father being in the hospital on Friday and quickly drove across the country from Pennsylvania in hopes of seeing him before it was too late.

"It's very scary because I didn't know if my dad was going to live," Smith said on Sunday morning. "I got a call from St. Vincent's that my dad was in the hospital here and they didn't know if he would make it."

According to Smith, her father collapsed at the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown and she said she is being told it is due to a fentanyl overdose.

"I didn't know my father was being prescribed such a high dosage of narcotic," Smith said. "I didn't even know it was used in nursing homes and so my main question is, 'Why?'"

Smith's questions fall in line with the senior care facility problems running through Montana. Staffing issues have forced some closures across the state and they have Smith worried about her father's quality of care.

“I know they do their best and I am so grateful for the care there, but they are chronically understaffed,” Smith said.

Smith said that her father has started to make positive strides towards recovery and that she is grateful.

"My dad is lucky to be alive," Smith said. "The hospital saved his life."

