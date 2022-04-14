Lake County man found dead after reportedly threatening "confrontation" with officers

GREAT FALLS — A man who reportedly threatened a "confrontation" with law enforcement was found dead inside his Lake County home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said that at about 7:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault at a home in the area of Grizzly Drive several miles east of Ronan.

After their initial investigation with the reporting party, deputies were unable to make contact with the male suspect, who was the sole occupant in the home.

The Sheriff's Office said that prior to the arrival of the deputies, the suspect had made statements indicating he was armed and planned on a confrontation with deputies.

Due to this and other circumstances, the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office tactical team, and officers tried to make contact with the suspect in the home.

Public announcement systems, sirens, and a distraction device (flash bang) were utilized to try to elicit a response from the home, to no avail.

A remote-controlled device was used to enter the home and found that the man was deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man died by suicide prior to the deputies arriving at the home.

The man's name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.



