Lake County Sheriff's Office on alert for two missing people

Lake County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 16, 2022
POLSON – Law enforcement is looking for information about a pair of Oregon residents who have been reported missing.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 911 dispatchers took a report of two overdue people “who have been entered as missing persons” on Wednesday.

Kimberly Leo, 57 years old, and Terry Leo, 66, from Florence, Oregon, were expected to join family in Polson on Tuesday.

They were last heard from on Monday afternoon in Kooskia, Idaho.

Sheriff Bell says at that time, they were looking for a place to camp and indicated they would arrive in Polson the following day.

The couple are in a dark gray 2019 Ford F350, which has Oregon license plate 611NDR, and a slide-in camper.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement.

