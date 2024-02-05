Missing-Endangered Person Alert issued for missing 67-year old woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 67-year old Ramona Runningcrane on Sunday, February 4, 2024.



The MEPA was issued at the request of the Polson Police Department, who said that Runningcrane left a residence on the east end of Polson at around 3 pm on Saturday, February 3. She is known to have dementia, a heart condition and is diabetic and requires medication.

Authorities believe that Runningcrane is attempting to travel to Browning, but due to the weather and her medical condition she could be in danger.

Runningcrane was last seen wearing a green coat, blue pants, glasses, and is using a red walker. She is 5'1" tall, about 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the location of Runningcrane or see her you're asked to call 406-883-7301 extension 1, or call 911.