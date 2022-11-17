Montana VA reports shooting incident on Fort Harrison campus

A shooting incident occurred at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The situation has been cleared and the incident is being investigated by the VA Police and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary details indicate the incident involved just one person, according to a news release from Matthew Rosine, spokesman for the Montana VA Health Care System.

No other injuries were reported.

Currently, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is safe and secure. The facility is open, and veterans are being directed to their appointments by staff.

The agency also noted:

We encourage any Veteran, family member, or friend concerned about a Veteran’s mental health to contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255. Trained professionals are also available at the Veterans Crisis Line website. The lines are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.